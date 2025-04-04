Telangana Intermediate results 2025: Date, Time and Official Website

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Intermediate Exam Result 2025 for Class 11 and Class 12 in April. The TS Board exams were finished on March 25, 2025, and students are waiting with bated breath for their results. In this article, we will give you all the information you need regarding the TS Inter Results 2025.

To view their results, students may use the following easy steps:

Go to the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click the TS inter 1st, 2nd-year result 2025 section link

Select the result year, category, and examination type in the login window

Input the TS hall ticket roll number and click on the submit button

Download, save, and print a copy of the result for future reference

Passing Criteria and Grading System

To pass the TS Intermediate exams, candidates should have secured at least 35 per cent marks in all subjects. The grading is given below:

A Grade: 750 points and above

B Grade: 600-749 points

C Grade: 500-599 points

Last Year's Performance

In 2024, TS Inter first-year pass percentage was 60.01 per cent, and 4,78,527 students appeared for the exam. TS Inter's second-year pass percentage was 64.19 per cent, and 3,80,920 students appeared for the exam. Girls performed better than boys with a pass rate of 73.46 per cent.

Supplementary Exams and Re-evaluation

For students who want to better their scores or failed some subjects, the supplementary examinations in May 2025 will be held by the board. Students may also apply for re-evaluation or recounting of their answer scripts online via the TSBIE website.

Important Dates

Following are some important dates to remember:

TS Inter Results 2025: Likely to come out in April 2025

Supplementary Exams: May 2025

Re-evaluation and Recounting: May 2025

Conclusion

The TS Inter Results 2025 will be declared in April 2025. Students can view their results on the official website by following the easy steps given above. The passing marks and grading system are also discussed in the article. For students who want to improve their marks or failed in some subjects, the board will hold supplementary exams in May 2025.

