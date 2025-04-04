Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29 To Release in Two Parts? Rajamouli Clears the Air!

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, celebrated for redefining Indian cinema with grand visuals and gripping narratives, is currently deep into the production of his next big film featuring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. Set amidst the mystic aura of Kashi, this untitled project is expected to hit theatres in Summer 2027, with filming continuing vigorously until mid-2026.

In a major creative shift, the project—originally intended as a two-part saga—will now unfold as one immersive and extended cinematic journey. According to inside sources, the decision stems from Rajamouli’s desire to deliver a tight, uninterrupted story arc that holds the viewer's attention from start to finish.

“Rajamouli was instrumental in popularizing the two-part movie structure with Baahubali, but he feels the model has now become more of a marketing strategy than a storytelling necessity,” a close associate revealed. “He believes this story has a perfect flow that doesn’t require a break. It builds up organically and delivers a satisfying emotional punch by the end.”

Reportedly, the film will run for approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes, similar to his previous blockbuster RRR, and will be packed with layers of mythology, imagination, realism, and intense adventure.

The film’s scale is nothing short of monumental. With scenes already filmed and a specially cut two-minute teaser in the works—crafted from actual footage—Rajamouli aims to give fans a glimpse into the world he’s building. Post-production on this teaser is currently underway.

Adding to the buzz is the innovative financial deal struck behind the scenes. Both Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have opted for a 40% share in the film’s backend profits, a move that signals their strong belief in the project’s global appeal. Producer K.L. Narayana is backing the film under his banner, and discussions are ongoing with international distributors to ensure a wide-scale release.

As the visionary director takes a bold step away from fragmented storytelling, this upcoming film promises to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema—an emotionally rich, visually stunning tale told in one grand sweep.