Telangana Group 2 Exam Results 2025 Released: Check Marks at tspsc.gov.in, 783 Vacancies to be Filled

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially announced the results for the Group-2 examinations. Along with the results, the commission has also released the general rankings of the candidates. This paves the way for the recruitment of 783 candidates across various posts.

Aspirants who appeared for the examination can now check their rankings and results on the official TSPSC website. Further details regarding the selection process and next steps will be provided by the Telangana State Public Service commission soon.

TSPSC official website: tspsc.gov.in

Exam Details and Recruitment Process

The Group-2 examinations were conducted in four sessions, with Paper 1 and Paper 2 held on December 15, 2025 (forenoon and afternoon sessions), while Paper 3 and Paper 4 took place on December 16, 2025, across 33 districts and 1,368 exam centers in Telangana.

Following the exams, TSPSC released the provisional answer keys and master question papers in January, allowing candidates to submit objections between January 18 and 22, 2025.

TSPSC Group-1 Update

Meanwhile, TSPSC has also announced the Group-1 results for 563 service posts. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for a recount of marks via the TSPSC portal between March 10 and March 24, 2025, until 5:00 PM.

TSPSC Group-2 Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution

The recruitment drive aims to fill the following vacancies across different categories:

Municipal Commissioner Gr.III – 11 vacancies

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer – 59 vacancies

Naib Tahsildar – 98 vacancies

Sub-Registrar Grade-II – 14 vacancies

Assistant Registrar – 63 vacancies

Assistant Labour Officer – 9 vacancies

Mandal Panchayat Officer (Extension Officer) – 126 vacancies

Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector – 97 vacancies

Assistant Development Officer – 38 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 165 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 15 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 25 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 7 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 2 vacancies

District Probation Officer Gr-II – 11 vacancies

Assistant BC Development Officer – 17 vacancies

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer – 9 vacancies

Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer – 17 vacancies

Candidates can check their results and further instructions on the official TSPSC website.