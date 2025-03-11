TN govt’s mental health helpline a lifeline for students facing exam stress

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government’s Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) has become a crucial support system for students preparing for exams, including competitive tests.

Launched in October 2022, the initiative has seen a sharp increase in distress calls, highlighting the growing demand for mental health support.

According to official data, the number of calls to Tele-MANAS more than doubled over the past year, rising from 37,258 in 2023 to 80,999 in 2024.

In January 2025 alone, the helpline received 4,978 calls. Since its inception, it has handled over 1,26,451 calls across Tamil Nadu.

The highest surge in distress calls occurs between March and September, coinciding with Board examinations, competitive entrance tests like NEET, and result announcements.

Dr. V. Venkatesh Madan Kumar, coordinator of Tele-MANAS, stated that the team proactively reaches out to students who have failed their exams.

He also emphasised the strong correlation between examination results and the increase in distress calls. “After NEET results are announced, our team contacts aspirants, especially repeaters, to offer counseling with their consent,” he said.

While students make up a significant portion of callers, the helpline also receives distress calls from the general public.

A study conducted by Tele-MANAS found that over 70 per cent of callers fall within the 20–40 age group.

One case involved a 23-year-old woman from Thanjavur who faced severe mental distress due to relentless pressure from her employer over a small debt.

Through multiple counseling sessions, she gradually regained confidence and learned to stand up for herself.

In another instance, a divorced mother—struggling with work, caregiving responsibilities for her ailing mother, and raising her child—reached out to Tele-MANAS. Overwhelmed by loneliness and suicidal thoughts, she was connected to a district mental health officer in Chennai for counseling and medication.

Tele-MANAS counselors believe that the increase in calls reflects a positive shift in public attitudes toward mental health. “People are seeking help instead of suffering in silence. Any mental health issue is treatable, and early intervention through counseling is crucial,” said one of the counselors.

Psychiatrist Dr. Manomani G, based in Chennai, highlighted the importance of continuous support. “Many people feel better after the first call, but without sustained support, they may relapse. While there is still stigma and fear surrounding mental health, the increasing number of calls shows that people want to be heard,” she said.

The growing reach of Tele-MANAS is a testament to the increasing awareness and acceptance of mental health support in Tamil Nadu, offering hope and solace to those in distress.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.