Seychelles VP Ahmed Afif arrives for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the council of ministers.

Afif was received by Muktesh Pardeshi, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the airport.

Facing common security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India and Seychelles have enhanced cooperation in several fields over the last few years.

The partnership is founded on the principles of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the 'Five S' vision of Sammaan (Respect) – Samvaad (Dialogue) - Sahyog (Cooperation) – Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity) articulated by PM Modi.

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also help in strongly addressing the "multiple global and regional challenges" that confront both nations in the IOR.

"On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my behalf, I extend our warmest congratulations on your re-election as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India," Ramkalawan said in his congratulatory message to PM Modi on Wednesday.

"This outcome is a testament to the confidence that the Indian people place in your visionary leadership and the remarkable progress that India has made under your stewardship, as well as the high regard in which you are held," he added.

Spotlighting the "special relationship" between the two countries which has strengthened over the years, the Seychelles President stated both nations are working "ever more closely" on a range of issues of mutual interest and concern.

"India's role as a key development partner and strategic ally for Seychelles has been invaluable. Our joint undertakings have been marked by robust cooperation in various sectors of shared interest including the military, health, education, infrastructure development, among others.

"Our collaboration in maritime security has been pivotal in ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean Region. In addition, through our collective efforts in enhancing collaboration in cultural exchanges and human resource development, we have been able to foster mutual respect and better understanding between the people of our two countries," he mentioned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.