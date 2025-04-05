India, Sri Lanka set to ink major Defence pact during PM Modi's Colombo visit

Colombo, April 5 (IANS) India and Sri Lanka are set to sign a major Defence cooperation pact during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Colombo, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and countering the growing military influence of China in the region.

The agreements, including a Defence pact, come as part of a broader effort to bolster economic, energy, and digital cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, India and Sri Lanka are expected to sign eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering several key sectors, including Defence, health, energy, and digitalisation.

Notably, one of the MoUs will focus on supplying Sri Lanka with more affordable energy, a much-needed support amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

In addition to the Defence pact, the visit will include high-level discussions on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt, enhancing bilateral connectivity, and further cooperation across various domains. PM Modi’s visit is expected to significantly boost diplomatic relations between the two nations.

PM Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday, receiving a warm welcome from hundreds of locals and members of the Indian diaspora, despite heavy rain.

Top ministers from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s Cabinet, including Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, and Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, were present at Bandaranaike International Airport to greet the Prime Minister.

"The India-Sri Lanka relationship is deeply rooted in civilisational links, shared history, religion, culture, and strong people-to-people ties. In the modern era, it has evolved into a close economic, cultural, and technical partnership," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri ahead of PM Modi's visit.

He further emphasised, "Sri Lanka is an integral part of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and this relationship, built on mutual trust and goodwill, has stood the test of time."

PM Modi’s visit marks the first time he will be hosted by President Dissanayake in his capacity as Sri Lanka’s President.

The two leaders are expected to witness the exchange of multiple agreements related to energy connectivity, digitisation, Defence, and health.

The two countries are also set to review progress on the areas of cooperation outlined in the Joint Vision for 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future', adopted during the Sri Lankan President’s state visit to India earlier.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet other political leaders of the nation before travelling to Anuradhapura with Dissanayake for the inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance on Sunday.

In Anuradhapura, both leaders will pay respect at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple complex in Anuradhapura. PM Modi had also visited the temple, which holds a special significance in India-Sri Lanka civilisational partnership, during his visit to the country in 2015. Prime Minister Modi then visited Sri Lanka again in 2019.

During their discussions, both leaders will also be discussing all issues related to fishermen, including the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and fishing boats.

