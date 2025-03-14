TSPSC Group 3 Exam Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores at tspsc.gov.in

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has been released the Group 3 examination results today, March 14, 2025, as announced earlier. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website tspsc.gov.in. Along with the results, TSPSC also published the final answer key and merit list PDF for reference.

TSPSC Group 3 Exam: Record-Breaking Participation

With 5.36 lakh candidates registering for the Group 3 exam across Telangana, this recruitment process has been one of the most competitive in recent years. Stay updated by visiting tspsc.gov.in, and don’t miss the official result announcement!

Important Details About TSPSC Group 3 Results

Result Date: March 14, 2025

Expected Time: Around 3:30 PM (as per past trends)

Exam Dates: November 17 & 18, 2025

Total Vacancies: 1,365 posts

Steps to Check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025

Visit tspsc.gov.in

Click on the TSPSC Group 3 Rank List 2025 link

Enter your login credentials

View your rank list on the screen

Download the PDF for future reference

TSPSC Group-1 and Group-2 Exam Updates

Group 1 & Group 2 results were released on March 10 and 11, 2025 respectively.

Candidates can check their merit list and final answer key on the TSPSC website.