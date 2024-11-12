November 13 Holiday in Tamil Nadu for Schools, Colleges!

The schools will remain closed today in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on account of heavy rain. All schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to the heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade reportedly said.

Isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and other districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Yellow alert on November 12 for 12 districts; on November 13 for 17 districts; on November 14 for 27 districts; and on November 15 for 25 districts.

A low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu/Sri Lanka during the next two days. Heavy downpour is expected over Chennai and suburbs. The IMD bulletin states there will be isolated moderate to heavy falls with thunderstorms and lightning under partly cloudy skies in a few areas.

Affected districts: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Villuppuram, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The weather forecast presents heavy downpours of 6 cm to 12 cm likely in 24 hours for November 15 over Chennai and its surrounding areas. It can be from 25C to 32C-33C along with partly cloudy skies.

