Schwarzkopf Professional partners with Lakmé Salon for zero-cost root touch-ups with IGORA Zero Amm Range

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS): Schwarzkopf Professional has teamed up with Lakmé Salon to offer consumers zero-cost root touch-ups with their newly launched zero-ammonia color, the IGORA Zero AMM Range, on 14th November in Mumbai. This exciting collaboration brings together two industry leaders to redefine the salon experience, offering clients a revolutionary approach to zero-ammonia color.

Combining cutting-edge hair color technology with salon expertise, allowing customers to experience the benefits of ammonia-free, vibrant hair colour. With the launch of this range, Schwarzkopf Professional and Lakmé Salon are making it easier than ever for individuals to maintain rich, long-lasting colour while prioritizing the health of their hair.

In a statement, Kartik Kaushik, GM Henkel Consumer Brands, India and South Asia shared, “At Henkel Consumer Brands, we are committed to providing our clients with the best possible experience. Our collaboration with top salon partner Lakmé Salons allows us to introduce revolutionary hair products that empower customers to explore innovative, high-quality options. Together, we’re redefining the hair color journey and making exceptional results accessible to everyone.”

Vipul Chaturvedi, CEO, Lakmē Lever stated, “At Lakmē Salon, we've always been at the forefront of innovation and trends. And Schwarzkopf Professional has been our long standing partner to bring in new age Hair Color & Style innovations. With the launch of Igora Zero Amm, we are proud to bring a revolutionary zero ammonia hair color experience across our 450+ salons. It's a Hair Color that Cares and now gives you a spectrum of 21 shades with up to 100 percent white hair coverage.”

For one day only, customers at select Lakmé Salon locations can experience a complimentary root touch-up featuring Schwarzkopf Professional’s IGORA Zero Amm range.

Kickstarting on November 14 in Mumbai, this groundbreaking event offers a premium, ammonia-free hair color experience at zero cost, redefining the standards of color and quality without compromise, at zero cost. Following Mumbai, the experience will roll out across major cities pan-India, bringing this innovative service nationwide, so go DM Lakme and book your slots today.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.