Is November 13 a holiday for schools, colleges?

A public holiday on November 13, Raipur has been declared because of the South Assembly constituency election. Thus, all private and government schools would remain closed, and so would banks be closed on that day. In preparation for this important event, those schools that are being used as polling stations would remain closed one day early, on November 12 itself.

Essential Points to Recall

It falls on November 13 and falls under the category of a public holiday. The places affected due to this holiday include Raipur. The institutions that are going to be shut down at first will be private schools, government schools, banks, and also schools with polling stations that are going to remain closed on November 12.

Election Details

This election falls under the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh, is handling the administration. Voters can check their names on the electoral roll, polling station information, and the e-EPIC card on the official portal.

Additional Resources

Details on the election can be accessed at this website: Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh. Visitor information available includes voter services, election results, and frequently asked questions.

Other Holidays in 2024

In terms of national holidays, India has only three: national holidays. If you want to know a comprehensive list of government, public, and bank holidays in 2024, then simply visit most government and financial websites. Several significant holidays in India are the Hindu holidays, like Diwali; Islamic holidays, like Eid-al-Fitr; Sikh holidays, like Guru Nanak Jayanti; and Christian holidays, like Christmas.

