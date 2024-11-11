Second Saturday Holiday for Schools in Haryana: Govt Announces Compulsory Holiday!

Haryana's Directorate of Education has announced that all the government and private schools in the state would remain closed on the second Saturday of every month, which means they would remain on a holiday from then on. Since November 9, this has been going on, keeping the schools shut and ending school-related activities.

This decision looks for consolidation of the school holidays across Haryana by providing regular and uninterrupted vacations to the students. Earlier, some schools would ask students to attend non-academic activities on gazetted and local holidays which this new rule strictly denies.

Other than the second Saturday holidays, Haryana schools will be celebrating many more important holidays in a year.

