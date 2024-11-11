RG Kar tragedy: CBI to file supplementary chargesheet detailing tampering of evidence

Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) The CBI will file its supplementary chargesheet in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here, detailing the twin aspects of tampering and altering of evidence during the initial phase of the investigation.

The initial phase of investigation was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the Central agency by Calcutta High Court.

The two names that will surface in the supplementary chargesheet as the conspirators in the case will be the former and controversial Principal of R.G. Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal.

Both Ghosh and Mondal are in judicial custody now. Sources said that the refusal of Ghosh to go through a narco-analysis test and Mondal to go through a polygraph test will be important factors in arguments by the CBI counsel in establishing non-cooperation in the process of investigation.

Although Ghosh agreed to go through the polygraph test, when the question of conducting a narco-analysis surfaced, he refused to give consent for the same. On the other hand, Mondal refused to give consent for the polygraph test.

As per Indian law, neither the polygraph test nor the narco-analysis can be conducted unless the persons concerned give their consent to go through it.

Meanwhile, the trial process in the matter will start at a special court on Monday from 2 p.m. The father of the victim will be the first witness to appear. The hearing will be conducted on a fast-track and daily basis.

Last month, CBI submitted its first chargesheet in the matter to the special court where it identified civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder case.

At the same time, in the first chargesheet, CBI did not rule out the possibility of “tempering” and “altering” evidence during the initial phase of the investigation being carried out by Kolkata Police.

