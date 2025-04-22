Will pursue case against Air Force officer who fled to Bengal: K'taka HM on road rage case

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) As the road rage case involving an Indian Air Force Wing Commander took a twist, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the officer has fled to West Bengal and the state government will pursue the case against him.

Interacting with the media, the Home Minister said, "An FIR has been filed in the case. A case has been registered against the bike rider and the Air Force Wing Commander."

Parameshwara said, "The Wing Commander has run away to West Bengal. The police will pursue the case against him. Action will be taken to investigate the matter and secure his custody."

Bengaluru Police lodged an FIR against the Indian Air Force officer on Tuesday in connection with a road rage incident involving the assault of a bike rider. The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the Byappanahalli police station.

The FIR has been filed against Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.

Earlier, bike rider Vikas Kumar was arrested in connection with the case.

In a video on social media, Bose claimed that he was attacked for not speaking in Kannada. However, later CCTV footage revealed Bose overpowering the bike rider, banging, kicking, and punching him.

The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was lodged by Vikas Kumar, a call centre employee.

According to Kumar, when he was going to return his friend's bike, a car touched his vehicle.

"When I questioned, the officer kicked the bike. When I objected, he continuously assaulted me. When I tried to call my friend, he snatched my phone and threw it. He also threw away the bike keys and attempted to choke me," Kumar alleged.

The incident escalated after Kannada organisations condemned the officer's video and the alleged assault, criticising him for giving the issue a Kannada versus Hindi language twist. After Kumar's arrest, they also slammed the police for taking one-sided action.

