RR term MLA Bihani's 'match-fixing allegations' baseless; demand action from CM

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) Tensions have escalated between Rajasthan Royals and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) after Jaydeep Bihani, convener of RCA’s ad hoc committee, raised doubts over the RR's recent 2-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025.

Bihani suggested the result might be questionable and even hinted at possible tampering. In response, the IPL franchise management has formally complained to the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Sports Secretary, calling for strict action against Bihani.

Deep Roy, a senior official with the team, categorically dismissed Bihani's statements as "false, baseless, and without any evidence".

Bihani had issued a statement casting suspicion not only on the team’s performance but also accusing the Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan Sports Council, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of collusion to sideline the RCA’s ad hoc committee from IPL-related activities.

The RR management has strongly objected to these claims, stating, "We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket."

The franchise emphasised its 18-year partnership with the state association and government, and its ongoing work in full compliance with BCCI guidelines. According to the BCCI’s current arrangements, Rajasthan Sports Council holds the official rights to host IPL matches in Jaipur for the ongoing season.

The Royals clarified that they are working in coordination with both the Council and the BCCI under the guidance of the state government to ensure the successful conduct of the tournament. Earlier, Bihani said, RCA has successfully hosted ICC-BCCI international matches and competitions in the state.

But the Sports Council is conspiring against sports interests by keeping the ad hoc committee formed by the government away from the IPL match being held in Jaipur. The State Sports Council kept the RCA ad hoc committee away from organising the IPL. They did not even make accreditation cards for the members related to the event, he alleged.

