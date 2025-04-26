Maharashtra School Summer Holidays 2025: Dates and Details

With the onset of the hot summer weather, Maharashtra students are all set to have their well-deserved summer breaks, which commenced on April 26, 2025, following the completion of their year-end exams and Periodic Assessment Tests (PAT). The break will provide the students with time to relax, recharge, and pursue other interests beyond academics.

The Exam Schedule Controversy

The annual examination and PAT were taken from April 8 to April 25, 2025, according to the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) guidelines. The exams went ahead despite opposition from schools and parents. Annual exam results are likely to be announced on May 1, 2025.

Teachers' Break

Following the release of results on May 1, teachers will go on their summer recess. This will provide them with a well-deserved break after a hectic academic year.

A Time for Relaxation and Recreation

The summer vacations will give students a chance to indulge their interests, share moments with family and friends, and explore different extracurricular activities. It is a period of leisure, amusement, and recouping before the new academic session starts.

Looking Ahead

While students are on summer vacation, schools will be preparing for the next academic year. Summer holidays will provide students with an opportunity to relax and return refreshed and ready to face new challenges in the next academic year.

