Golf: Theegala and Rai move into top 10 at Zurich Classic

Avondale (USA), April 26 (IANS) Sahith Theegala holed a 10-footer for an eagle and with his teammate Aaron Rai, he moved into top 10 with a second round 69 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, They were playing the alternate shot format.

The Indian-origin pair had a birdie on the first, an eagle on the second and a birdie on the seventh. They dropped a shot on the fifth and parred the remaining holes, including all nine on the back stretch.

Akshay Bhatia, who with Theegala, is signed up with Hero, missed the cut as he played with Carson Young.

PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo shot a 3-under 69 in alternate-shot play to remain atop the leaderboard.

Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were six strokes back.

Salinda and Velo had a 17-under 127 at breezy TPC Louisiana after breaking the tournament better-ball record with a 58 on Thursday in the Tour's only team event. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin were a stroke back after a 66.

The teams will play better ball on Saturday and alternate shot on Sunday.

Playing the back nine first, Salinda and Velo made the turn at 1 over, then rallied with four birdies on the easier front nine.

Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.

McIlroy, making his first start since winning the Masters, and Lowry were tied for 16th at 11 under after a 69. The Irish stars eagled the par-5 second and played the first 12 holes in 6 under. They were 3 over on the last six, dropping strokes on the par-4 13th, par-3 17th and par-5 18th.

Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard were third at 15 under after a 70. They shot 59 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.