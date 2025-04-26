Indus Treaty Suspended: India’s Plan to Tighten Grip on Western Rivers Supplying Water to Pakistan

Following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India is expected to assert greater control over the Indus River System.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty — a historic agreement signed with Pakistan in 1960 to regulate water-sharing between the two countries. Under the treaty, waters from the western tributaries — the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — were allocated to Pakistan, while the eastern tributaries — the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — were assigned to India.

As tensions between the two nations escalate, India has taken a series of measures to pressure Pakistan for funding terrorist organizations and sheltering extremists. These include cancelling visas for Pakistani nationals and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. The suspension could significantly impact Pakistan’s agriculture, as nearly 80% of its irrigated land relies on the Indus River system. In response, the Pakistani government has described India’s move as an “act of war.”

Conversely, suspending the treaty opens the door for India to accelerate its hydropower projects, previously constrained by treaty provisions. India may stop the regulated flow of water from the western rivers through projects like the Kishanganga and Ratle dams, potentially affecting Pakistan’s agriculture, energy supply, and economy.

The 330 MW Kishanganga Dam and the 850 MW under-construction Ratle Dam are now expected to be prioritized. India may even consider redesigning these projects — free from treaty constraints — to increase water storage capacity or alter downstream flow patterns.

Additionally, India is likely to fully utilize its share of the eastern rivers through projects like the Shahpurkandi Dam and the Ujh Dam, further reinforcing its control over the river system.