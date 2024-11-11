Telangana Official General Holidays 2025 released: Check list here

Telangana Government's List of General and Optional Holidays for the year 2025 - Applicable to all offices under the State Government It has been notified that the festivals that fall on Sundays, according to Annexure - I, would also be observed as holidays.

General Holidays Festivals that may fall on Sundays would be the general holidays.

Some of the prominent holidays are as follows:

New Year's Day

Republic Day

Independence Day

Diwali

Christmas

Optional Holidays

Permission for optional holidays on festivals is granted as detailed in Annexure II, notwithstanding that it falls on any Sunday of the year. Five Optional Holidays during the year 2025 are permitted to State Government Employees to be taken at any time during the year without reference to religion, on a first-cum-first-served basis if one grants an application in advance.

Office Closure

All State offices will continue to remain closed on Sundays and the second Saturdays of every month. Instead, February 8, 2025, is going to be a working day instead of January 15, 2025, a public holiday.

Special Cases

If the dates of certain holidays like Idu'l Fitar or Muharram coincide due to the sighting of the moon, TV and newspapers will declare the same.

