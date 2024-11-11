November 13 - 18: 6-Day holidays likely for schools in Karnataka!

Students in Karnataka can now easily look forward to a six-day holiday. They will start on November 13 and the reason behind it is that some of the most prominent festivals and events fall within their scheduled time.

The holidays will start on Nov 13 with Tulsi Pooja followed by Children's Day on Nov 14. Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Nov 15. While November 16 will be a half-day working day, the 17th being a Sunday will be an obvious off-day too. And Kanakadasa Jayanti on Nov 18 will further extend the holiday period.

Hence, most educational institutions in Karnataka may be closed from November 13 to 18. These holidays, however, are subject to the discretion of each school and college in question.

Holiday Schedule

Nov 13: Tulsi Pooja

Nov 14: Children's Day

Nov 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Nov 16: Half-day classes (Sat)

Nov 17: Sun

Nov 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

Students and faculty can take this break to refresh and get ready for the challenges ahead.

Important Notice:

However, this calendar might be different from what is presented officially by the institutions. It would be best to verify the holiday schedule with your school or college authority.

