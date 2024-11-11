November 12 Bank Holiday: Egos Bagwal Festival, Check Details!

Important Bank Holiday Notice for November 12

If you have any banking work scheduled for November 12, here's some important news for you: Banks will be closed tomorrow. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all banks in the country—including both private and government banks—will be closed on Tuesday, November 12. Here's why this holiday has been declared.

Why Are Banks Closed on November 12?

The closure of banks on November 12 is due to the celebration of Egos-Bagwal, a regional festival observed in Uttarakhand. The RBI has officially declared this day a holiday for all banks in the state.

What Is Egos-Bagwal?

Egos-Bagwal, also known as Guni Purnima, is celebrated primarily in the Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand. The festival marks the last day of Diwali and is believed to commemorate the time when news of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya reached the mountains. It is a day of lighting lamps in homes and temples, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness.

Which Areas Will Be Affected?

Uttarakhand: All banks—private and government—will remain closed on November 12 due to Egos-Bagwal.

In other parts of the country, however, banks will remain open unless there are region-specific holidays.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

Looking ahead, here are some other upcoming bank holidays across various regions:

November 16 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

November 18 (Monday): Banks in Karnataka will be closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 (Saturday): All banks will be closed for the fourth Saturday holiday observed nationwide.

Make sure to plan your banking activities accordingly, as these closures could affect services.

