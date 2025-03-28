March 29 Bank Holiday or not?

The financial year 2024-2025 is coming to a close, and with it is the common bewilderment over bank holidays. One of the most frequently asked questions is if banks are going to open on Saturday, March 29. To set the record straight, we can ascertain that banks will be open on March 29.

While banks normally close on the second and fourth Saturdays of a month, March this year has five Saturdays, so March 29 is going to be a working day. However, note that March 30 is a Sunday, and the banks will be closed according to their regular roster. It is known that banks are expected to close every Saturday, but from April this year.

Holidays:

March 29: The banks will be open on this day since it's the fifth Saturday of the month. March 30 is a Sunday, and the banks will be closed.

March 31: Earlier, March 31 was announced as a holiday for most banks in India for Eid ul-Fitr. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now directed all agency banks (banks dealing with government transactions) to be open on March 31 so that proper accounting of all transactions during the fiscal year 2024-2025 can be done.

The RBI's move to keep agency banks functioning on March 31 is designed to promote hassle-free financial transactions and ensure all government accounts are at par. This will prove beneficial to individuals and businesses, who will now be able to settle their financial obligations without a hitch.

The following banking services will be operational on March 31:

Tax Payments: Income tax, GST, customs, and excise duties

Government Salary Disbursement: Payment of government salaries and allowances

Pension and Subsidies: Payment of pension and subsidies

Government Scheme Payments: Payments related to government schemes

In short, banks will remain open on March 29, and although March 31 was originally announced as a holiday, agency banks will now be kept open to ensure financial transactions. If you must go to your bank, do check their holiday schedule in advance to save yourself from any hassle.

