Who is Roshni Nadar? Meet HCL Chairperson and India's First Woman in the Top 10 Richest List

Hurun Research Institute has released the Global Rich List for 2025. In a groundbreaking achievement, according to the list, HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar scripted history for India. She has become the first Indian woman ever to feature in the top-10 richest women list. According to the data, Roshni stands in fifth position, and this cements her position as one of the most influential billionaires in the country.

Amassing a staggering net worth of Rs.3.5 lakh crore (nearly $40 billion), Roshni Nadar is a prominent figure in the global technology space. This historic milestone follows the transfer of a 47% stake in HCL Technologies from her father, Shiv Nadar.

HCL, a company valued close to $50 billion, Roshni plays a crucial role in driving the company forward with her strategic decisions. Roshni Nada is an alumna of Northwestern University and earned her MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management.

Alongside her corporate responsibilities, Roshni Nadar is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which oversees educational initiatives worth over $1.2 billion. It is important to note that Roshni's expertise crosses borders, as she is a part of Dean's Advisory Council at MIT School of Engineering and also the global board of the Nature Conservancy.

Coming to others, Adani has emerged as the second richest Indian with data from the list. His wealth has increased by approx. 1 lakh crore. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani is out of the top-10 list, and his wealth has declined by 1 lakh crore.