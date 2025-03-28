3 dead in Ghaziabad factory boiler blast; family seeks action against owner

Ghaziabad, March 28 (IANS) Three workers lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries after a boiler explosion in a textile factory in Dateri village, under the Bhojpur police station area of Ghaziabad, on Friday.

The tragic accident, which occurred around 5 a.m., has raised serious concerns about factory safety measures.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the site and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Yogendra from Modinagar, Anuj from Bhojpur, and Awadhesh from Jewar. Following the explosion, panic spread in the factory, and authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

At the time of the accident, workers were engaged in their usual tasks when the boiler suddenly exploded, trapping those nearby. The factory where the incident took place is involved in manufacturing cardboard rolls. The blast led to chaos as workers scrambled for safety.

Speaking to IANS, Anuj's brother, Sachin Kumar, alleged that safety norms were ignored in the factory.

"Work is done illegally in the factory, there are no safety measures. My brother has been working here for three years, and today this accident happened! We demand strict action against the owner of the factory," he said.

Lucky, another worker, shared his account of the incident, and told IANS, "The furnace was on, and more heat started building up in the compressor, but no one realised it. There was no safety here, security arrangements were very less. The accident happened due to negligence."

The injured workers were taken to the hospital with the help of ambulances, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Allegations of gross negligence in safety standards have surfaced, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. Officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

