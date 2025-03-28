First Solar Eclipse of 2025: Date, Time, Visibility & Live Streaming Details!

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to take place tomorrow (March 29), creating a mesmerizing celestial event for skywatchers worldwide. However, astronomers confirm that this eclipse will not be visible from India, as it will occur during nighttime according to Indian Standard Time.

The eclipse will be observable across various parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, and both North and South America. As per local time in the regions where it will be visible, the eclipse will begin at 2:20 PM, reach its peak at 4:17 PM, and conclude by 6:13 PM.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking sunlight. Depending on geographical location, some areas will experience a total eclipse, while others will witness a partial eclipse. Scientists and astronomy enthusiasts in visible regions are gearing up to capture and observe this rare astronomical event through telescopes, solar filters, and live broadcasts.

For those unable to witness it directly, including people in India, several space agencies and observatories are expected to provide live-streaming options online, allowing enthusiasts to watch the eclipse in real-time from anywhere in the world.