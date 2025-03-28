April 14 Declared as Public Holiday for Dr B R Ambedkar's Birthday

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions declared a holiday on 14th April to mark the birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This holiday will be commemorated throughout all Central Government offices, such as Industrial Establishments across the country.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, is remembered for his relentless struggle to uphold social justice, equality, and Dalit rights. The holiday is a tribute to his role in India's democratic system.

The Office Memorandum (OM) No.12/4/2020-JCA2, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, declares Monday, April 14, 2025, as a public holiday. All Ministries/Departments of the Government of India are required to notify concerned offices and ensure necessary publicity.

This holiday will be observed by all Central Government Offices, including:

Industrial Establishments: All Industrial Establishments under Central Government control will remain closed on April 14.

Autonomous Bodies: Autonomous bodies, attached offices, and subordinate offices will also be closed on the holiday.

Central Government Welfare Committees: Central Government Welfare Committees and Staff Side (JCM) will close on April 14.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also been informed, and banks can close on April 14, pending state-wise circulars.

Also read: Mad Square Twitter Review: Hilarious Ride!