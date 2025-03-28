Mad Square Twitter Review: Hilarious Ride!

The long-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster movie Mad has finally arrived on the big screens. "Mad Square" is back with the popular characters Nithin Narne, Santosh, and Ram, played by Naren Nitin, Sangith Shobhan, and Ram Nitin, respectively.

The movie's plot revolves around a gang of friends meeting again after college. The movie promises to be a laugh-out-loud ride, but does it meet expectations?

Based on preliminary reviews from audiences who have seen the movie abroad, "Mad Square" is a mixed bag. While the initial half of the movie is fun, the latter half takes forever and loses its pace.

The comedy scenes, especially those with Laddu Gadi, have been appreciated by the masses. Some people felt that the movie's effort to load each scene with comedy fails sometimes.

The music, too, has met with a lackadaisical response. Except for the special song with Reba Monica John, the soundtrack as a whole fails to deliver the expected oomph.

While mixed reviews are pouring in, hope remains that the movie will hit it off with the youth and do well at the box office.

Director Kalyan Shankar has been complimented for his work, but the pacing and plot of the film have been criticized. The climax of the film, especially, has been found lacking by some.

In all, "Mad Square" appears to be a movie that will receive divided reactions from the audience. While it has some comic and entertaining moments, it fails to live up to expectations in terms of plot and pacing.

Tune in for a detailed review of "Mad Square" soon!

#MADSquare Good 1st Half! The first half runs on the lead characterizations and well written dialogues. The comedy in the wedding sequence worked very well. Laddu is the show stealer so far. Apart from a few drops here and there, the comedy works well. 2nd Half awaits! — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 28, 2025

#MadSquare Good 1st half with bad 2nd half.#Robinhood okayish 1st half with Very good 2nd half .#Mad2 — Narendra News (@Narendra4News) March 27, 2025

#MADSquare Hilarious Ride. 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥 Crazy first half, Laddoo being the show stealer, while DD being DD. Laughed throughout the marriage episode. 👌🏻👌🏻 Every cameo worked out very well. Sunil’s part is too good in second half. Music and energy levels haven’t dropped at all.… pic.twitter.com/08WabFlIV2 — appie 🎀 (@fizz_nandamuri) March 28, 2025

Very good first half. The director infused comedy in every scene. The entire marriage sequence which lasts for 30 minutes is a LAUGH RIOT. Watch it for this segment. All the actors did well but it is LADDU who steals the show in first half. Waiting for second half!#MADSquare pic.twitter.com/1eGRZh09kH — sharat 🦅 (@sherry1111111) March 28, 2025

Also read: Robinhood Preview: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Venky Kudumula Deliver a Perfect Blend of Action, Comedy, and Entertainment