Hyderabad: GHMC Urges Property Owners to Clear Tax Dues with 90% Waiver by March 31

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is offering a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, allowing property owners to clear their outstanding dues with a 90 per cent waiver on accumulated interest. This offer is available for a limited time, with the final deadline of March 31, 2025, just around the corner.

To take advantage of this significant benefit, taxpayers must pay the principal amount and 10 per cent of the interest in a single payment before the deadline. K. Ilambarithi, GHMC Commissioner, has urged citizens to act quickly, stating that only four days remain to utilize this opportunity and avoid additional penalties.

The GHMC’s OTS scheme provides a chance for property owners to reduce their tax burden and prevent further financial penalties. Payments can be made conveniently through the GHMC Tax portal, which allows online transactions. Alternatively, people can visit e-seva centers or Citizen Service Centres (CSC) for assistance in making their payments.

Hyderabad property owners are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this final opportunity to clear their dues and benefit from the 90 per cent interest waiver, helping them save money while avoiding additional fines.