Hyderabad sees 49% decline in residential sales, lags in new launches

Hyderabad appears to be going through a massive slump in the real estate market with the city witnessing a significant decline in residential sales as well as new launches in the first quarter of 2025.

As per the latest study by Anarock Research, the decline in residential sales was seen in all seven top cities in the country – Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

A total of 93,280 units were sold across the seven major cities in Q1-2025, recording a drop of 26% from 1,30,170 in Q1-2024. However, Bengaluru was ahead of the curve, recording the lowest decline of 16%.

Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, accounted for 49% of the dip in housing sales, followed by Kolkata at 31%. Residential sales plummeted to 10,100 units in Hyderabad in Q1-2025 from 19,660 at the same time last year.

The study revealed that Hyderabad also performed poorly in terms of new launches, with a significant dip of 55%. While 22,960 new launches were recorded in the first quarter of 2024, only 10,275 units were launched this year.

Overall, the top seven cities saw approximately 1,00,020 units launched in Q1-2025, as against 1,10,865 units in Q1 2024, recording a 10% decline.

The scenario is quite the opposite in NCR, with the region recording a spike of 53% in new launches.

Interestingly, the research by Anarock revealed that the luxury and ultra-luxury segment (priced above ₹1.5 crore) dominated new launches, comprising 42% of total supply, followed by the premium segment (₹80 lakh – ₹1.5 crore) at 27%.