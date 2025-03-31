Financial Year 2025-26 Bank Holidays list!
Bank holidays may sometimes take us by surprise and cause us discomfort and inconvenience by disrupting our bank transactions. With a view to assisting you to plan your transaction and activities, we have created a list of bank holidays in the financial year 2025-26.
The following are the bank holidays in the financial year 2025-26:
Republic Day - January 26, 2025
January 26 is the Republic Day of India, and Indian banks will observe this day off.
Holi - March 6, 2025
The festival of colors, Holi, will be observed on March 6, 2025. Banks in some states will be closed on this day.
Good Friday - March 21, 2025
Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, will fall on March 21, 2025. Banks nationwide will be closed on this day.
Ram Navami - March 28, 2025
Lord Rama's birthday will be celebrated on March 28, 2025. Banks in different states will be closed on this day.
Mahavir Jayanti - April 4, 2025
Mahavir Jayanti, which marks the birthday anniversary of Mahavira, the founder of Jainism, will be celebrated on April 4, 2025. Banks in the country will be closed on this day.
Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14, 2025
The birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will fall on April 14, 2025. Banks throughout the country will be closed on this date.
May Day - May 1, 2025
May Day, or Labour Day, will fall on May 1, 2025. Banks throughout the country will be closed on this date.
Buddha Purnima - May 6, 2025
Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, will fall on May 6, 2025. Banks throughout the nation will be closed on that day.
Independence Day: August 15, 2025
Independence Day of India will be celebrated on August 15, 2025. Banks throughout the nation will be closed on this day.
Ganesh Chaturthi - September 3, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi, the birthday of Lord Ganesha, will be celebrated on September 3, 2025. Banks in different states will be closed on this day.
Id-ul-Milad - October 15, 2025
Id-ul-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated on October 15, 2025. Banks throughout the nation will be closed on this day.
Diwali - November 12, 2025
Diwali, festival of light, will fall on November 12, 2025. Banks throughout the nation will be closed on this day.
Guru Nanak Jayanti - November 21, 2025
Guru Nanak Jayanti, which celebrates the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, will be observed on November 21, 2025. Banks throughout the nation will be closed on this day.
Christmas Day - December 25, 2025
Christmas Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, will fall on 25 December 2025. All banks in the country will be closed on this day.
Apart from these holidays, banks will also be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month and Sundays. We wish the above given list of bank holidays helps you schedule your transactions and activities in advance. The customers should inquire before the bank visit.
