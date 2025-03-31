Divya Khossla sustains injury on set while filming her upcoming film

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Divya Khossla recently suffered a foot injury while filming her upcoming movie. The actress took to social media to share pictures of her bruised foot and bandaged ankle.

Divya has started shooting for her upcoming project but faced an unfortunate setback when she sustained a minor foot injury during filming. She took to her Instagram stories to share photos of her bruised foot. Alongside the image, she wrote, "shoot injuries."

Meanwhile, Divya’s directorial venture "Yaariyan," starring Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, has made its return to theaters with a re-release on March 21. The 2014 romantic-comedy drama gave everyone a chance to relive the college days. Speaking about re-living the “Yaariyan” with its re-release, Divya said, “The audience gave so much love to Yaariyan when it first released that my heart has been absolutely full. In fact, the re-release is my way of giving back to the audience who embraced it so wholeheartedly.

“I remember when I was shooting my second movie, Sanam Re, in Ladakh—in a very secluded place with hardly anyone around—some tourists came by, and a girl walked up to me and told me she had watched Yaariyan 56 times. I was so blown away! That’s the kind of love I received.”

She mentioned that during the promotions of "Yaariyan 2," as they visited colleges, Divya could feel the strong sense of nostalgia people had for the original Yaariyan. “My heart has truly been full with all this love. Of course, the film launched me as a director and marked the beginning of my journey in the industry, so I am really grateful to the audience for all their love and support.” Divya added.

Divya Khossla was last seen in the thriller "Savi." The film also featured Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor and was inspired by the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan. The film followed the journey of a devoted housewife who strives to break her husband out of a high-security prison in England.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, “Savi” was released in theatres on May 31.

