Mad Square Box Office Collection: Rs.40 Crores Bagged in Just 3 Days!

Over the Ugadi weekend, Telugu cinemagoers made it clear which film they preferred to watch. With multiple movies releasing, the audiences picked a youth entertainer, Mad Square, over every other film. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the movie exceeded audiences' expectations, amassing a total worldwide gross of Rs. 40 crores in just 3 days.

Moviegoers, particularly the younger generation, flocked to the theaters to watch and share a laugh with their friends, despite the fact that the film failed to meet their expectations after the highly amusing first act, despite the mixed reports and numerous reviews.

This clearly shows in the film's collections as well. From Day 1, the film made a significant impact, and the weekend further enhanced its buzz. According to trade reports, the movie managed to rake in Rs. 11.55 crores gross on its Day 3 and comfortably defeated its competition in Nithiin's Robinhood.

With this historic Day-3 collection, Mad Square crossed the Rs.40 crore mark and is aiming to breach the Rs.50 crore goal next. With no movies releasing this week, the film has the chance to achieve the same, and with audiences flocking to theaters, Mad Square will most likely have a great run.