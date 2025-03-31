April 1 Bank Holiday or not?

As March 31 is the end of the financial year 2024-25, banks in all of India will be closed on April 1 to allow banks to close their annual accounts. Banks in all states and union territories except for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will be closed.

In readiness for the large transactions anticipated on March 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn the Eid holiday, which was initially to be observed as a celebration of the Muslim festival. The move is to keep banks open on the financial year-end day.

Apart from the April 1 closure, there are a few other bank holidays lined up in the month. These holidays are specified by the RBI calendar and differ based on local celebrations and regional observances.

The following is a list of bank holidays in April 2025:

April 1: Closure to allow banks to close their annual accounts (except in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya)

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday (Telangana)

April 10: Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti (except in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Bihar, Tripura, Jammu, Kashmir, Goa, Kerala, Sikkim, and northeastern states)

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba (except in New Delhi, MP, and some northeastern states)

April 15: Bengali New Year's Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu (only in Himachal, West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh)

April 16: Bohag Bihu (only in Assam)

April 18: Good Friday (except Mizoram, Chandigarh, Assam, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Himachal, and Jammu)

April 21: Garia Puja (except in Mizoram)

April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti (except Himachal)

April 30: Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (except in Karnataka)

The customers are requested to inquire about the holidays with the nearby branches of their bank so that there would not be any inconvenience on their visit.

