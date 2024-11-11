Holiday for Schools in Ernakulam District on Monday, November 11

November 11, Kochi: All state syllabus schools in Ernakulam district will be closed on Monday, as announced by the District Collector. The holiday, applicable to schools from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, is being observed to mark the conclusion of the State School Sports Festival.

The sports meet, which officially kicked off on November 4, was held in an Olympics-inspired format. Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the event, while former Indian hockey captain and Olympic medalist PR Sreejesh served as the brand ambassador. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of actor Mammootty, who attended as the chief guest.

Events and Special Honors

The festival featured a wide array of competitions, with students participating in athletics, inclusive athletics, badminton, football, and throwball. In addition to medals and certificates for the winners, the district that accumulates the most points throughout the event will be awarded the prestigious Ever Rolling Trophy, named in honor of the Chief Minister.

In keeping with Olympic traditions, the event also saw winners being presented with olive leaf crowns, symbolizing their achievement and excellence in the spirit of sportsmanship.

