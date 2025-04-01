April 2 Bank Holiday or not?

Are you asking whether April 2 is a bank holiday? The answer is no, banks don't have a holiday tomorrow. April 2 is an ordinary working day for banks all over the nation, and banking services will be accessible as normal.

If you had been thinking about going to your bank or carrying out any kind of banking activity, you are free to go about your plans. Nevertheless, it is advisable to call beforehand and check if the bank hours have changed or not.

Although April 2 is not a bank holiday, there are some other holidays in April that you should know. These holidays are state-specific and are celebrated because of different national, regional, and religious observances.

Below is a list of bank holidays in April:

April 1: Finalisation of annual accounts (all over the country)

April 5: Babu Jag Jivan Ram's Birthday (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh)

April 6: Ram Navami (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh)

April 9: Ugadi Festival (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa)

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti (Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu)

April 11: Idul Fitr (Assam, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi)

April 14: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan)

April 18: Good Friday (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal)

April 29: Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti (Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim)

April 30: Basava Jayanti (Karnataka, Kerala)

These holidays are subject to change and might differ according to the particular bank and place. It's always best to confirm with your local bank for the most recent bank holiday information.

