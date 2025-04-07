Speed up the implementation of growth hub projects: Maha CM

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed to acceleration of the implementation of growth hub projects for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as it is crucial to increase the region’s GDP to $300 billion by 2030 from the present level of $140 billion.

At a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub Regulatory Board, the Chief Minister mentioned that for the development of MMR as a growth hub, significant contributions from sectors like tourism, industry, urban development, housing, and the environment will be required.

“Keeping this in mind, several projects have been initiated in the Growth Hub report. The projects must be of a global standard, and for that, close monitoring of these projects is essential. Furthermore, the progress of these projects should be tracked using a war room and a dashboard,” he said.

He further instructed that a team be created to resolve any challenges faced by these projects.

The report for developing MMR as a Growth Hub was prepared in September 2024. Since then, eight meetings at various levels have been held regarding the Growth Hub.

A total of 37 projects, eight policies, and 19 government decisions have been made, and the implementation of these projects will be carried out by seven agencies, said the government release.

In the Goregaon Film City project, an IICT center will be established, and several global studios are eager to set up there.

The growth hub also includes projects for developing special zones in the western suburbs, the development of Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT)land, Worli Dairy, the development of Angav Saape region, the Khardav integrated business center, and development in Boisar, Virar, and Thane areas.

Additionally, an integrated transport plan for the Vadhwan Port, the establishment of a world-class data center, developing industrial cities on industrial estate, setting up a health city in MMR, affordable housing for the poor, and special projects to boost tourism are also part of the Growth Hub.

“For the long-term, sustainable, and world-class development of MMR, the implementation of projects under the development plan must be expedited. The MMR Growth Hub should be promoted and publicised at the 'Waves' event being held in Mumbai,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, provided details about the joint report on the Growth Hub by the NITI Aayog and the Maharashtra government and the actions taken on it.

She mentioned that the Maharashtra model was particularly acknowledged and praised in the Chief Secretary's Council. The Prime Minister has directed that more focus should be placed on sectors like tourism, industry, urban development, environment, and housing.

She also suggested that the development of surrounding areas, in addition to the MMR, should be prioritised.

The discussion during the meeting also covered the economic blueprint of the MMR region, decisions taken for the Growth Hub so far, key projects and their current status, tourism projects, and coordination between the center and the state.

