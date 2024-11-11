South Korean President calls for proactive efforts to ease income, education inequality

Seoul, Nov 11 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called for efforts to address widening inequality in income and education in the latter half of his term, his office said.

Yoon emphasised the need to reduce social polarisation during a meeting with senior aides as he entered the second half of his five-year presidency, Yonhap news agency reported quoting presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon.

"(The government) should make proactive efforts to tackle polarisation, including inequality in income and education, in the remaining half of my term," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Sunday Yoon called for the launch of finance, trade and industry consultative bodies to brace for the potential impacts of former US President Donald Trump's return to the presidency.

He emphasised the new US administration's shift in policies could bring significant changes to the global economy and security landscape.

"Consequently, this will directly affect our economy and security, so thorough preparations are essential," he added.

