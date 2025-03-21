Karnataka Govt to Conduct Classes on Adolescent Education in Schools

The Karnataka government has announced plans to introduce sex education classes for students in Classes 8 to 12. The initiative aligns with global best practices and underscores the importance of sex education for the safety and well-being of teenagers.

It is important to note that similar efforts by various governments in the past have faced severe criticism from conservative groups and parents. However, speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa emphasized that the program aims to equip teenagers with essential knowledge about the physical, emotional, and hormonal changes they experience during adolescence.

As part of the government’s plan, students will attend sex education classes led by local doctors twice a week. These sessions will cover topics such as reproductive health, hygiene, and responsible decision-making while helping students understand their physical, emotional, and hormonal changes. In addition, police personnel will visit schools to educate students about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, ensuring that they are aware of their rights and can identify unsafe situations.

Furthermore, the government plans to conduct periodic health check-ups and counselling sessions twice a year. Primary Health Centre staff will be engaged to educate students on hygiene, communicable diseases, and the dangers of drug abuse.

Recognizing the risks of the digital age, the government will also introduce cyber hygiene classes to teach students how to navigate the internet safely, avoid cyber threats, and maintain healthy screen habits.

Additionally, the government has decided to make moral education compulsory for students up to Class 10. Lessons will focus on values such as honesty, patience, and respect, reinforcing the idea that character development is just as important as academics. These moral education classes will be conducted twice a week.

The state government has yet to announce a timeline for the implementation of these classes.