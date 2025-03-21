Akshay celebrates 6 years of ‘Kesari’, says ‘celebrating a new chapter that begins soon’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) As “Kesari” clocks six years since its release in Hindi cinema on Friday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced that a “new chapter” is all set to begin soon.

Akshay took to his Instagram, where he shared some stills from “Kesari”, which had an overlay text reading: “6 years ago… A story of courage shook the nation.”

It went on to say: “21 Sikhs against thousands of Afghans. Outnumbered. Surrounded. But never defeated.They fought like lions, they became legends.”

“History wrote one chapter… Now, we tell the next. The saffron rises again. New battle, same fire. Tomorrow.

For the caption, he wrote: “Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins...soon!”

Kesari, which will be released in 2019, is a war film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. It follows the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

On March 20, Karan Johar announced he is introducing a new filmmaker through his production house. He took to his Instagram, and shared a long note in which he spoke about introducing a new director with his upcoming production.

He wrote, “When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward. We got it right...we got it wrong but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies”.

He further mentioned that he is so proud to say that their next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker he has introduced to Hindi cinema.

“(Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are 'outsiders'). I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excite me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has. Our collaborative producer and debutant director have been on the journey of this film for 4 years”.

“The director did nothing else but put his head down and work relentlessly on his film combating pandemic delays and other unforeseen circumstances. I am inspired by the team of actors and technicians who gave the film and the team so much consistent support and love."

"One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films. I say this as a filmmaker and an audience. I pray for the team that the audience is coloured in the colour of their passion. See you at the movies”, he added.

While KJo didn’t reveal the film’s title, he did use the saffron colour in the background of his Instagram post, which points to the film being ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ directed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi.

