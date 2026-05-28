Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Touches Siddaramaiah's Feet

Karnataka politics took a dramatic turn after strong reports emerged suggesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to step down, paving the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to assume the top post.

During a breakfast meeting hosted by Siddaramaiah at his Bengaluru residence, several senior ministers attended, including DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah informed close cabinet colleagues about his decision to resign to CM post today (May 28, 2026) at 3 PM and reportedly extended his best wishes to DK Shivakumar for the next phase of leadership.

The emotional highlight came when DK was seen seeking Siddaramaiah’s blessings by touching his feet, visuals that quickly dominated social media platforms.

Political observers believe the Congress high command’s long-rumored power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka is finally nearing implementation.

What grabbed widespread attention was the unusually smooth and cordial transition atmosphere within the Congress camp.

Despite months of intense speculation over a possible leadership change, there appeared to be no visible friction or rebellion within the ruling camp. The calm and respectful manner in which developments unfolded prompted many political analysts to describe it as a rare “graceful transition” rather than a typical power struggle.

The excitement has erupted outside DK Shivakumar’s residence, where supporters gathered in anticipation of an official confirmation. According to political buzz in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar could be sworn in as Karnataka’s next Chief Minister within the next few days.