Free Liquor Demand by Kannada MLA Sparks Backlash

Even as the distribution of freebies under the guise of government schemes continues to dominate debates, JDS MLA MT Krishnappa has sparked fresh controversy by demanding that the Karnataka government provide free liquor to men in the State.

In a video posted by ANI on the social media platform X, Krishnappa justified his demand, stating, “You (state government) are giving women Rs 2,000 per month, free electricity, and free bus travel. Anyway, it is our money. So, those who drink should be given two bottles of liquor free every week. Let them drink. What is wrong with that?”

The demand was quickly dismissed by Energy Minister KJ George, who pointed out that the government was trying to curb alcohol consumption. “You win the election, form the government, and do it. We are trying to make people drink less alcohol,” George responded.

Krishnappa made the proposal while speaking in the Assembly. He also questioned the State's decision to raise the excise revenue target from Rs 36,500 crore to Rs 40,000 crore.

Expressing his disapproval, House Speaker UT Khader remarked, “The government is already struggling without giving away free alcohol. What will happen if we start distributing it for free?”

Women MLAs also condemned his remarks and criticized Krishnappa for generalizing. Noting that he was looking at everyone through the same lens, he pointed out that there are women MLAs who do not drink alcohol.