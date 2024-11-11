November 12: Holiday for schools, colleges and offices in these states!

November 12 is an important day in most parts of India because several states are on holiday due to some special occasions. Even though Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations are over, the main race is about to begin.

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, November 12 is celebrated as Igas Festival, colloquially known as Budhi Diwali. Folk festival Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya is rich in cultural glory. On that day, there would be holidays in schools, colleges, offices, and banks in Uttarakhand.

The Igas festival is declared a government holiday in Chhattisgarh on 12th November. Thus, the festive atmosphere in that part gets an extension through the holiday, and the people receive much-needed relief from the resident point of view.

With Raipur South Assembly by-election 2024, today, Chhattisgarh declared a holiday in government and private schools on November 12 with polling centres. This would enable the smooth conduct of the by-election as voting materials would be distributed to the respective polling parties for deployment at designated polling stations.

Overall, November 12 has promised to be a day of gaiety, leisure, and festival enjoyment in different states in India. With different places having holidays on different dates, this day is a testament to the rich cultural diversity that India boasts of.

With the holiday season still in swing, residents of these states can look forward to quality time spent with family and friends, rejuvenation, and some local festivities.

Also read: November 15: Holiday for schools, colleges, and banks in Maharastra