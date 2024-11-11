November 12, 13, 14 & 15: Holiday for schools, colleges!

This November promises to be a great one for school-going children, as several significant festivals are to be lined up; and it's going to be tough for schools to leave the kids without holidays galore. To go along with the extended break on account of Diwali, children and employees will be enjoying yet another four-day holiday this week.

In Raipur's South assembly constituency, an election is slated to take place on 13 November. To make voting easier, the Election Commission declared November 12 a public holiday in government and private schools having polling stations. The same day will be utilised for poll material distribution and dispatch of the polling parties.

More, November 13 is declared a public holiday because of elections. Private and government schools, plus banks, will be on holiday on this day.

Children's Day on November 14 is the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. Schools will prepare colourful programs, picnics, and more on this day, making it fun for little kids. A few schools are on full-day or half-day holidays.

3rd November marks the end of the week because Guru Nanak Dev's birthday falls on Kartik Purnima and it is Guru Parv as well. On this day, some of the states are a state holiday and schools, colleges, and banks remain closed. On this day, Guru Nanak Jayanti is also celebrated, which means the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, who spoke of the fact that anybody can connect to God only by worshipping with a clear conscience.

