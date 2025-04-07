Holidays in Rajasthan from April 10-14: Schools and Offices Closed 5 Days

Government offices and schools in Rajasthan will remain closed for five consecutive days this April, offering a perfect opportunity for a long break. The extended holiday period, from 10th to 14th April, will impact daily activities across the state.

The holidays begin on 10th April (Thursday) with Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival for the Jain community honoring Lord Mahavir. On 11th April (Friday), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti will be observed, celebrating the birth of the social reformer and founder of the Satyashodhak Samaj, an organization dedicated to the upliftment of marginalized communities.

Following this, the weekend includes 12th April (Saturday) and 13th April (Sunday), with 12th April also being the Second Saturday, a regular holiday for many. The final holiday in the sequence, 14th April (Monday), marks Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating the birth of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution.

This extended break will provide a welcome respite for government employees and students, and it will also have an impact on local markets and tourism. It’s a great time to plan a getaway or enjoy some quality time with family and friends.

Employees and students are encouraged to complete their work and assignments in advance to avoid any inconvenience during this extended holiday period.