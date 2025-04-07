Summer Holidays 2025: 46 Days holidays in Madhya Pradesh from May 1 to June 15

The Madhya Pradesh government has released the school holiday calendar for 2025, which is essential information for students, parents, and teachers. The calendar sets out the timetable for the new academic year, including holidays, exams, and vacations. The student summer holiday in Madhya Pradesh will continue for 46 days from May 1 to June 15. However, teachers will receive a 31-day summer vacation from May 1 to May 31. The Meteorological Department's heat alert this year has driven the decision, and the state government wants to safeguard students' well-being and safety during the scorching hot summer.

Along with the summer holiday, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has also released the dates for Dussehra, Diwali, and the winter holidays. The holiday for Dussehra will be from October 1 to 3, 2025, whereas the Diwali holidays will be from October 18 to 23, 2025. The winter holiday will be from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

With the current academic calendar, students and parents can schedule their activities and vacations in advance. This makes the best use of the breaks and helps to have a seamless academic year. The move by the Madhya Pradesh government to publish the academic calendar every year, usually in April, enables one to better plan and prepare for the next academic year.

