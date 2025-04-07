Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis embrace in friendly hug following messy split

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Olivia Wilde had a reunion with her former partner Jason Sudeikis in Los Angeles.

The two seemed to be on good terms nearly two years after settling their child custody case, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star, 49, and the ‘Don't Worry Darling’ director, 41, were recently spotted hugging as they took their kids to a playground.

As per ‘People’, the former couple were seen chatting and smiling as their son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 8, played nearby, before they went their separate ways.

Sudeikis and Wilde first began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale party and got engaged the following year. They welcomed Otis in April 2014 and Daisy in October 2016, before calling it quits in 2020 after a seven-year engagement.

After news of their split broke in November 2020 and Wilde was thrust into the spotlight when she began dating Harry Styles, a source told ‘People’ that the pair's children were their main concern.

"It's been amicable, and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship", the insider said.

While things appeared amicable between the pair for some time after their split, the co-parents made headlines in April 2022 when Sudeikis served Wilde with legal documents regarding their children while she was speaking onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Olivia then reportedly said in a court filing, obtained by the ‘Daily Mail’, that Sudeikis "chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible", which was "intended to threaten me and catch me off guard”.

Later that year, a source said that despite their contentious custody battle, Wilde wanted "to focus on what's best for the kids”.

