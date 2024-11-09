November 15: Holiday for schools, colleges, and banks in Maharastra

The festive season is far from over in Maharashtra, with three consecutive days of holidays coming up. Following the Diwali celebrations, residents of Maharashtra will get to enjoy another break on November 15, for Guru Nanak Jayanti, and November 20, for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on 20 November 2024. In total, 288 members of the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be elected during the election. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will be held on 23 November 2024. This election holds importance by itself especially when the 2nd rise of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister was seen and Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy Chief Minister.

Public Holiday Declared

To enable the citizens to exercise their franchise, the government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday throughout the state on 20th November 2024. All government offices including the banks, corporate offices, and other semi-government offices will remain closed on that day. However, all the online banking services and ATMs will be available as usual.

Benefits for Employees

All employers within the limits of BMC are liable to give paid leave to the employees on 20th November so that they may proceed and cast their votes.

This order will extend to all industrial areas, corporations, companies and any establishment. However, any such below the minimum of four hours in exceptional cases would require permission from the District Election Officer before.

Exceptions and Punishment

This rule shall not extend to workers whose no attendance at work might endanger the public or the establishment they work for. In reality, failure to comply with this will result in action under Election Commission guidelines against the employers.

