November 13: Holiday for schools, colleges and offices in Chhattisgarh

Raipur South Assembly elections. The public holiday was declared on 13 November 2024, and all private and government schools and banks will be closed on this day. A day before the holiday, on November 12, all schools that would serve as polling centres would be closed so that the elections would go about smoothly.

Chhattisgarh also has a list of public holidays in 2024, comprising 17 declared holidays. Among the declared holidays are Republic Day on January 26, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, Independence Day on August 15, and Diwali on October 31. In addition, there are 25 optional holidays and 49 restricted holidays.

The Chhattisgarh State Government, actually, in the holiday list for 2024 picks some dates after thoughtfulness to include almost all kinds of cultural and religious festivals in it. The dates of Sundays where holidays normally lie on the same day which means holidays and rest with longer periods.

