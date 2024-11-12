November 13 Holiday in Thiruvambady, Kerala due to Assembly Byelection!

The state government declares a holiday for all government and public sector institutions in the Thiruvambady Assembly segment of Kozhikode on November 13, 2024, because by-polls in the Wayanad Loksabha constituency are in motion. This means that citizens would not be restricted from voting.

Paid Holiday to Private Sector Employees

The privately owned institutions within the region have been informed to give their employees November 13 as a holiday as they should be able to vote. Thousands of workers in the private sector will get the holiday so they do not have to make a choice between staying at work and their civic duty.

Special Allowance for Voters Outside Their Constituency

According to the press release, working voters outside of constituencies on November 13 will be paid leave. This way, it will be possible for them to return to their constituencies and cast their votes, thereby increasing voter turnout and participation.

Also read: November 13 Holiday in Tamil Nadu for Schools, Colleges!

The by-elections in the Loksabha constituency of Wayanad are of importance, and the declaration by the State government will boost voting in this constituency. The holiday will ensure that all citizens come and cast their franchise without any fear of commitment to work or other harassment.

In keeping with the directive given by the government, all government offices, educational institutions, and other public establishments in the Thiruvambady Assembly segment will be closed on November 13. Bank holidays and other financial institutions within the area will also be included.

Also read: Holiday in Chennai: Schools and Colleges Shut Due to Heavy Rain Alert