Myanmar hit by 157 aftershocks in one month after deadly 7.7 magnitude quake

Yangon, April 28 (IANS) Myanmar has experienced a total of 157 aftershocks following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28, the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported on Monday.

The aftershocks ranged from magnitude 2.8 to 7.5, the department said.

As of April 25, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,763, while 5,107 people were injured and 110 people were reported missing, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official daily Myanma Alinn.

More than 200,000 people have been displaced after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, according to the country's National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC).

At the committee's third meeting of the year, held on Friday in Nay Pyi Taw, the NDMC Chairman Vice Senior General Soe Win said the earthquake caused widespread destruction across 10 regions and states, including Nay Pyi Taw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, Magway, and Shan.

The earthquake destroyed or damaged over 63,000 homes, 6,700 schools, 5,400 monasteries, 5,300 pagodas, and hundreds of other religious buildings, hospitals, bridges, roads, and dams, he said.

International medical teams, including 337 foreign personnel, have set up temporary hospitals in the worst-affected areas and are providing care alongside local health workers.

Following a request for international assistance by the Myanmar government, 2,095 rescue workers from 26 countries and regions have arrived in Myanmar, bringing over 3,800 tonnes of relief supplies using 147 planes, seven ships, and 23 vehicles, he added.

Authorities are inspecting damaged buildings using a colour-coded system -- blue, orange, and red -- to assess structural damage and guide repairs.

Temporary housing, including bashas and modular shelters, is being built for displaced staff and residents, while plans are underway to reconstruct homes using earthquake-resistant designs based on soil testing and fault-line assessments.

Under 'Operation Brahma', India was the first responder to the earthquake-hit Myanmar and has provided relief supplies of over 750 MT including essential medicines, foodgrain, ready-to-eat meals, tents, blankets, gensets, rapidly deployable surgical and medical shelters, water sanitation and hygiene services, drinking water, essential clothing, prefabricated office/residential structures, etc.

