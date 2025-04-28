Randeep Hooda shares the journey of bringing ruthless antagonist Ranatunga to life in ‘Jaat’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Randeep Hooda took to social media to share insights into his powerful portrayal of the ruthless antagonist Ranatunga in the film “Jaat.”

The actor opened up about the process of bringing this complex character to life, detailing the preparation and transformation that went into playing such a formidable role. On Monday, Randeep took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the set. In the video, the actor is seen immersing himself in the process of bringing his character, the ruthless antagonist Ranatunga, to life.

He takes viewers through his meticulous approach to understanding the character’s mannerisms, expressions, and body language, offering a glimpse into the intense preparation that went into embodying this complex role. The video also showcases Randeep's dedication to perfecting every detail of his performance, from studying the character’s nuances to honing his emotional depth.

Alongside the clip, the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor wrote in the caption,“ “Not just a character, A whole storm! #Ranatunga #Jaat #BehindTheScene #BTS.”

On April 11, Randeep Hooda reflected on the challenging journey of portraying 'Ranatunga' in Sunny Deol starrer action drama. The actor shared insights into the intense process of embodying the ruthless antagonist, discussing the physical and emotional challenges he faced in bringing the character to life.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming love for his portrayal of Ranatunga, Hooda took to Instagram to pen an appreciation post.

The actor wrote, “Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga… Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling. A huge thank you to my visionary director @yoursgopichand, for trusting me with this intense role and guiding me every step of the way. Working alongside the legend @iamsunnydeol Paaji was an absolute blast — so down-to-earth, so full of fire. This journey was raw, challenging, and deeply fulfilling — and your love has made it all the more special.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat" was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

